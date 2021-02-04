Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

