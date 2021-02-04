Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 264.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 209.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

