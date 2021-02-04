Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.02 million and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.20. Sureserve Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.06 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.95 ($0.89).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

