Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells $16,785.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $16,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SURF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,169. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

