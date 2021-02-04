Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.41. Surgalign shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 50,271 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mark Stolper bought 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

