Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $155,760. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 11,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $986.33 million, a P/E ratio of -276.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

