SVB Leerink Boosts Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $16.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.03.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,495. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amarin by 2,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

