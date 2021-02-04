Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.00

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVCBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.67.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.