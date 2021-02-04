Swapcoinz Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $2.54 million and $180,687.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 82.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

