Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 145.9% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238346 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

