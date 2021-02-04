Swipe Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $147.93 million and approximately $422.14 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.01309931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.66 or 0.06005799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

