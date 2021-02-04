Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) & GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.43 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.66 GCI Liberty $894.73 million 10.85 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -22.43

GCI Liberty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swisscom. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.80% 19.06% 6.77% GCI Liberty 161.18% 5.31% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Swisscom and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 3 3 0 0 1.50 GCI Liberty 0 0 3 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Swisscom.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Swisscom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

