Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $174.00

Shares of Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $174.00, but opened at $169.00. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 866,010 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £353.85 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen plc (SNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen plc (SNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.