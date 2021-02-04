Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95. 848,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 781,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The stock has a market cap of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

