SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56). Approximately 32,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 28,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.03. The firm has a market cap of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

About SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

