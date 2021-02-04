Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,981.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $397,981.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00309634 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00031074 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

