Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

