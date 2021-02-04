Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

TSM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982,771. The firm has a market cap of $659.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

