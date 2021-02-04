TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH) Financial Comparison

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $3.27 billion 13.61 -$110.19 million ($0.19) -413.63 iHuman $30.95 million 31.60 -$39.01 million N/A N/A

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TAL Education Group and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $82.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.50%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 0.93% 1.32% 0.56% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TAL Education Group beats iHuman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name. In addition, the company operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name, as well as tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand. Additionally, the company offers education and management consulting, investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials. As of February 29, 2020, its educational network included 871 learning centers and 767 service centers in 69 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and smart learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

