Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 485 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 122,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

