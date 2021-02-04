Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.79 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $23,642,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.32. 22,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

