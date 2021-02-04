Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 349,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.