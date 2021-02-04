Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 3,700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 176,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,627. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.