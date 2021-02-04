Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TPR traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 153,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

