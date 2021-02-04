Tate & Lyle’s (TATYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TATYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

