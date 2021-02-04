Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

