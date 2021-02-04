TD Securities Cuts Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$58.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

TSE GOOS opened at C$44.90 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 61.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.21.

In related news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

