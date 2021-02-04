TD Securities Upgrades Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) to Buy

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,892. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $669.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

