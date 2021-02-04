Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00013416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $822,846.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041761 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

