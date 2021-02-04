Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERIC. Cowen boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.