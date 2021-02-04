Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.94 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

TENB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 50,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

