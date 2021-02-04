Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 42,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

