Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $40.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $621,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.