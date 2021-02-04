Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 372,091 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $4,037,187.35. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

