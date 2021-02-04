TENT Price Up 75% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $299,815.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00148708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00098247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00238782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040271 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,414,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,337,788 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

