Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.