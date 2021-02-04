Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Terex by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 84,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -609.33 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

