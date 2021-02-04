TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Trading 16.7% Higher

TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) shares traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 290,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 83,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28.

About TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

