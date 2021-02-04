TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 11,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.