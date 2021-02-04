The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

