The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Sells $1,004,000.00 in Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.64. 11,779,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

