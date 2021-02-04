The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.