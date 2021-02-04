The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

