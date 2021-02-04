The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of BCO opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $88.57.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

