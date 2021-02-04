The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

CLX stock opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

