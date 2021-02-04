The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

