The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39-7.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.05-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.53. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

