The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.05-8.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.