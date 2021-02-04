The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ENSG stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 521,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,649. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

