The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $265.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Shares of EL stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

